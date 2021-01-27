The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday issued a new order with details about the COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution, which comes into effect from February 1, 2021 and will be in effect throughout the month. As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop across the country, the new measures are focused at fully recovering from the pandemic.

MHA said that containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities at the micro-level and the containment measures, as prescribed by MoHFW shall be scrupulously followed.

"Local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State/ UT Governments shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard," the order stated.

The order further states that all state and UT governments will actively promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior and ensure the wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs

Here's a look at the complete COVID-19 guidelines issued by the MHA.

All activities have been permitted outside Containment Zones, except for the following, which will be subject to strict adherence of SOPs, as indicated below: