The biggest vaccination drive is currently underway in India, but it's not without hurdles. Many states have reported shortage of vaccine doses after including people in 18-44 age group. As a direct consequence, people aged 45+ were unable to get their second dose. Now, the Karnataka government has decided that it will utilise the complete supply of vaccines provided by the centre for persons aged 45 and above to inoculate beneficiaries due for second dose.

This includes the vaccine stock procured for persons aged 18-44 years, which will be used to inoculate beneficiaries who are due for second dose. As a result, vaccination for 18-44 years has been temporarily suspended from May 14 until further orders.

"Today the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for second dose," the order said.

Those in 18-44 age group who've already booked the appointment will also have to wait longer for COVID vaccine.

Vaccine shortage in Karnataka

The centre on Tuesday directed all states to reserve at least 70 percent of vaccine stock supplied by the Union government to ensure a second dose for beneficiaries. In Karnataka, nearly 73 lakh people aged above 45 are waiting for the second dose. If the state had failed to make necessary arrangements within the next 2-3 weeks, the 45+ beneficiaries fear undergoing full vaccination.