Jinnah row in Aligarh
Activists of Islamic Organisation of India stage a demonstration after police caned students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)IANS

Fourteen students of Aligarh Muslim University have been booked for sedition after they entered into a scuffle with the crew members of Republic TV news channel on the varsity campus. The students, according to the police, also raised "Pakistan Zindabad " slogans.

The police were earlier called by the AMU administration after they alleged that the Republic TV crew entered the campus without prior permission to shoot an event in the varsity. 

However, when the students and the faculty members opposed the reporter, she allegedly called them terrorists to elicit a reaction on camera.

The police officials said that members of BJP's Yuva Morcha also entered the campus and clashed with the students. 

BJP Yuva Morcha's district leader Mukesh Singh told scroll.in that the police registered FIRs against the students after they lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, the TV reporter of Republic channel, Nalini Sharma, has clarified on social media that she did not call the students terrorists and that they have videos of the incident. She said that the students physically assaulted her and her colleagues and formed a human chain around them so that they don't escape. 

She alleged that their equipment and camera were also broken by the students and the police officials outside the campus were of no help since they said they have no authority within the campus. 

Meanwhile, the students at AMU have urged the authorities to drop the sedition charges against the students.