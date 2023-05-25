Manoj Bajpayee is an acting institution in himself. The National Award recepient is churning out some of his greatest works in the recent times. However, despite all the success, adulations and awards; Bajpayee remains humble and grounded. The actor recently opened up about the reports of his Rs 170 crore net worth in the most realistic way possible.

The exorbitant net worth

"Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi (Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan? Absolutely not! However, with God's blessings, I have enough for my wife and me to live comfortably and my daughter will be well looked after)," he told Aaj Tak.

He's not at the centre

The Family Man actor went on to add that he is not from South Mumbai and is sitting at the edge of the film industry. "Main South Mumbai ka nahi hun, na Bandra ka hun. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hun. Main humesha kehta hun ke main cinema, is film industry ke beech mein nahi hun. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai (I'm not from South Mumbai, neither from Bandra. I stay in Lokhandwala, Andher. I am not at the centre of the film industry but have chosen to be at the boundary of it)," he added.