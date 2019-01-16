Avi Loeb, a top researcher at Harvard University has claimed that humans will receive a welcome message from Interstellar aliens once we leave the solar system. Loeb made these remarks while talking with Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

"As soon as we leave the Solar System, I believe we will see a great deal of traffic out there. Possibly we'll get a message that says, "Welcome to the interstellar club." Or we'll discover multiple dead civilizations - that is, we'll find their remains," Loeb told Haaretz.

It should be noted that Avi Loeb was the first top researcher who initially suggested that interstellar visitor Oumuamua is an alien probe from deep space. When Oumuamua was first discovered by scientists, experts speculated that this object could be either an asteroid or meteorite. Later, Avi Loeb suggested that Oumuamua could be an alien probe which reached the solar system looking for signs of life. He also added that the unexpected acceleration gained by Oumuamua could be an indication of its artificial origin.

However, Avi Loeb's claims about Oumuamua received negative criticisms from various corners, and many experts argued that it is a phenomenon called outgassing which resulted in the unexpected acceleration of the space body.

As the search for extraterrestrial aliens starts getting new dimensions, many experts believe that the concept of Fermi paradox will guide humans to find intelligent beings that might be living in the dark nooks of the universe. As per Fermi paradox, if the universe is so large and gigantic, then why no extraterrestrial life forms have contacted us yet.

A few months back, experts at NASA had suggested that alien life could be actually thriving on planets which look no way like the earth. Until now, researchers have scanned various planets that contain atmospheric oxygen believing that it is a pre-requisite to sustain life. However, scientists now suggest that aliens might be even living in purple planets with adapted anatomy and physiology.

Recently, a Canadian telescope picked up a series of mysterious signals (fast radio bursts) from a distant galaxy located approximately 1.5 billion light years away. Interestingly, one of these fast radio bursts were continuously repeating, and it made many believe that aliens are beaming these waves to proclaim their existence.