An incident created panic among the locals of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a strange object was spotted flying in the sky. The flying object spotted in the skies of Dankaur turned out to an Ironman air-filled balloon.

It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal.

"A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch," Dankaur SHO Anil Kumar Pandey told.

He said a major reason behind the anxiety among people was the unusual shape of the balloon.

"It was shaped like the Ironman (fictional superhero character) given its colour and design. This was an unusual sight so some people even though it was an alien, or something like that, and were apprehensive," Pandey said.

The official said the balloon was fished out around noon and apparently it came down because it was losing its gas. There was nothing harmful in the object but it was yet to be ascertained who floated it in the air, he added.