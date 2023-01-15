Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is often known for sharing small sneak peaks of her with her fans and followers on social media. On Saturday, January 14, the 'Brahmastra' actress posted a sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Morning slurp". Along with the caption, she added an emoticon featuring a woman applying a face mask to her caption.

Alia's simple yet elegant look goes viral

The photo showed the new mom looking pretty in a lime green T-shirt. In the background, we can see a portrait with a heart and 'love' written in it on the wall that was painted in white and grey. Alia had a no-makeup look with an only lip tint and this won the hearts of her fans. The photo soon went viral on social media and netizens appreciated Alia's simple yet elegant look with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on Friday, January 13, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with their newborn daughter Raha for the first time in the streets of Mumbai. The couple, who was also accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, was seen twinning in black outfits. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6 last year. Earlier till Friday, the 'Brahmastra' couple had requested the shutterbugs to follow the "no-pictures policy" for their daughter.

On the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh. The film, which is expected to release on April 28, 2023, also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.