Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan's recent comment has led to her being vehemently trolled and ridiculed on social media. The veteran actress received backlash after she said that she sometimes think of going to Pakistan as she feels she would be happier there.

During an interview with Nav Bharat Times, Soni, who has been busy promoting her film No Fathers In Kashmir, was asked to comment on the current scenario of the valley. She said that she often gets labelled as anti-national whenever she expresses her views on the said subject.

Soni said that people who disagree with her views tell her to go to Pakistan, and this makes her feel sometimes that she should go to the neighbouring country and she will be happier there as the food there is good.

"Ab jab main aisi baatein karti hoon toh log mujhe deshdrohi kehkar Pakistan behjna shuru kar dete hain. Kabhi kabhi main sochti hoon ki haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahie, main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan jaakar, wahan khana bhi bohat achha hai. Yahan toh bhagate hain log mujhe, bohat baar mujhe logon ne kaha ki tum Pakistan jaao, lekin meri tarah ki soch rakhne wale bohat zyada log hain, isliye mujhe isse koi zyada fark nahi padta hai ki kaun kya kehta hai," Alia's mother told the publication.

This remark did not go down well with many who vehemently slammed the actress, and asked her to actually shift to Pakistan if she feels the neighbouring country is better than India.

Meanwhile, Soni has responded to some of the hate tweets, saying that she intends to go to Pakistan for a vacation but she has no desire to shift there permanently.

"Aww flattered to get all this attention from these lovely people. Who seem to be so hot and bothered about me going to Pak for a meal. Just taking a cue from our PM actually who pops in there for tea smtimes ! Sry to disappoint but no intention of moving. I my India too much [sic]," she replied to a person who asked her to leave India.