Alia Bhatt is back in Student of the Year (SOTY), but this time as a senior! The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012, has come a long way and today is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood.

Alia will now be seen in the sequel to SOTY, titled Student of the Year 2 and starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, as a senior to the freshers. The Kalank actress will be seen in a song in the film, called the Hook Up song.

Alia's look in Hook Up song from Student of the Year 2 was released on social media today and it's raising temperature in the Indian summer. Tiger Shroff tweeted the song look of Alia Bhatt, saying, "Can't miss this even if I'd try! Glad to share this special song with an ex-student!"

Earlier on Saturday, Tiger Shroff shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Alia Bhatt, after he had asked fans, "Number toh mil gaya...message kardun kya?" The chat revealed the details of the Hook Up song launch that will take place on Tuesday, April 30 at 4 pm. Alia Bhatt tweeted, "See you Tuesday @tigerjackieshroff! #hookupsong".

Tiger Shroff's post of Alia Bhatt's picture from SOTY 2 is getting a lot of heart emojis on Twitter. One user said, "Wowww ❤️❤️❤️", while the other went, "Super cool pair.. @aliaa08 @iTIGERSHROFF excited eagerly waiting for the song video.. ", although the lead girls are Tara and Ananya.

"Super se v uparr" is another reaction to this photo of Alia Bhatt, while some fans wanted another student from SOTY, Varun Dhawan as a part of the sequel. We wonder if the third lead student from SOTY, Sidharth Malhotra will be there too.

Tiger Shroff had recently praised the dancing skills of Alia in SOTY 2. He said, "We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that. Working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song. She is better than me in this one."

Tiger is known as a great dancer and action star in Bollywood, and for him to praise his 'senior' Alia like that makes us expect a lot from the Hook Up song. Earlier, The Jawaani Song, the remix of yesteryears' song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released as a part of the retro package in Student of the Year 2, which was rather well received for the song as well as dancing of Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal. Another song from SOTY 2 that has released is Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan. Now, all eyes are on the Hook Up Song featuring Alia Bhatt, and it promises to sizzle!