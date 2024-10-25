Jigra, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vasan Bala, seemed like the perfect film to watch on the big screen when the trailer first came out. On top of the plot, which intrigued the audience, the film's star cast was extremely strong. A film helmed by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina did seem like sheer perfection. However, all the excitement around the film faded as almost as soon as it was released in theatres.

According to reports by Sacnilk, the film on its 14th day only managed to earn Rs 40 lakh. Earlier, it was noted that the film did manage to bring in decent box-office sales in the first couple of days but that eventually declined. Box-office experts think that Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' received heavy competition from Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Over the last couple of years, Alia has been delivering back-to-back hits, may that be with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' or Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Based on speculation, 'Jigra' could very well be Alia's second or lowest grosser after Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway,' which achieved a lot of critical acclamation but failed to garner any box-office success. A popular page on Reddit said that the film could be grossing even lower than 'Shaandar'.

On the Reddit thread, a comment read, "Just saw the picture and thought Vasan apologised again, He needs to move on, alia moved on the very next minute." Another user said, "Alia has stopped posting any story abt Jigra. Vasan Bala is still posting stories and saying thank you and tagging Alia. Not come across a single story from Alia even when she is tagged. New low for Alia as a person she is letting Vasan baala take all the criticism and hate. KJo and Alia have sidelined Vasan Bala."

Jigra has only been able to collect ₹29.25 crore so far and will perhaps be able to make a maximum of ₹30 crore this weekend. The action-thriller has done well in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur but failed badly in cities like Delhi and Chandigarh.