While the Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are basking in the glory of the massive success of 'Brahmastra', they are all set to welcome their first child soon. The couple got married on April 14 this year and they recently had their babymoon and now the family is reportedly planning to have an intimate function for Alia.

All-girls celebration

According to reports, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning to host an all-girls baby shower for the mom-to-be. The actress, who is in the final leg of her third trimester, will have vegan-themes menu at the upcoming baby shower that can take place in early October. The event will have a unique décor and reports state that Alia is planning to decorate the venue with Ranbir and her childhood pictures.

Apart from Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, the event will be visited by the couple's close friends and family members that include the duo's sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Reports said the event will also be graced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty and Alia's other childhood friends.

In June, Alia took to her social media handle to surprise her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy. She had shared an adorable picture from her sonography session that also featured her along with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the photo, "Our baby coming soon."

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen with her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh soon in the Dharma film titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. In addition, she will be also working in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The film is co-written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Apart from these, Alia Bhatt will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart of Stone'starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She has already wrapped her shooting for the same.