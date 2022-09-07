With the release of Brahmastra right around the corner, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film on all platforms. And in doing so, mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is churning out some major maternity fashion goals too. The duo was recently spotted leaving for Ujjain to visit the Mahakaal temple in the city.

What Alia Bhatt wore

The couple was accompanied by their film's director - Ayan Mukerji - too. Pregnant Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a Nidhi Tholia ensemble. The green maxi-length silk kurta with three-quarter sleeves gave us true desi feels. The intricately embroidered gold scalloped border and the marori work bandhani dupatta took our breath away.

The massive cost

Alia completed the look with huge drop earrings and tied mogras in her hair. The bindi was the icing on the cake. If you loved Alia Bhatt's look and would love to replicate it, let us tell you how much is it going to cost. The gorgeous creation is going to cost you close to Rs 76,000.

Ranbir's old statement lands the team in trouble

For the temple visit, Ranbir Kapoor opted to go for a traditional look too. The Kapoor scion looked dapper in a yellow and white pathani suit with a Nehru jacket. The Bajrang Dal members, however, stopped the Brahmastra lead pair to visit the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The reason behind the protest is said to be Ranbir Kapoor's statement in an old interview, where he reportedly spoke about eating beef.

"We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food," PTI quoted Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube as saying.

While the Brahmastra team remained mute on the whole controversy, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi urged Bollywood to stand up speak up against such protests. "This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate, fea r& silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs depend on it. Speak up."

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is slated for a grand release on September 9, 2022.