Alia Bhatt has once again marked her place in the prestigious TIME's 100 Most Influential list. The National Award-winning actress has been named for her terrific performances onscreen, philanthropist and businesswoman. Alia has also been referred to as a 'formidable talent' who is leading the generation with integrity.

Director of Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, Tom Harper, called her an 'international star'. He further said that Alia is "not only one of the world's leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade — she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity".

Wrestler Sakshi Malik also featured in the list. Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Nisha Pahuja heaped praise on the renowned wrestler and wrote, "What began as a small, targeted protest to demand decisive government action in favour of the wrestlers ballooned instead into a yearlong battle unprecedented in Indian sport, drawing support from across the country and attention from across the world."

"Shortly after Singh's successor, a close ally and business partner, was elected to oversee the Wrestling Federation of India, Sakshi Malik — in an emotional, public, and very brave act of defiance — quit the sport. She did not, however, quit the battle. Her light, and the light of all those standing against harassment, continues to shine," Pahuja further added.

World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, actor-director Dev Patel, Indian-origin restaurateur Asma Khan, Professor of Astronomy and Professor of Physics at Yale University Priyamvada Natarajan and US Department of Energy's Loan Programmes Office director Jigar Shah are more Indians who have been featured in the list.