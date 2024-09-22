Alia Bhatt is at the peak of her career. From being one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry right now to turning on the hat of a producer, the actor is juggling multiple roles in life. While she might be an influence to many, when it comes to her these are the three celebs she is inspired from. Alia recently revealed that the three celebs she looks upto are – Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia goes gaga over Aishwarya

Alia praised Aishwarya's dancing skills and revealed that she watches her dance videos on Youtube every time she has to perform a song. "When it comes to learning or being inspired by someone who has embodied dance in the most beautiful way on screen, I can't help but think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was absolutely, and still is, just mesmerizing. (She) also gave me a lot of direction and intellect," Alia told Allure magazine.

"Whenever I had a song, I'd go to YouTube, type 'Aishwarya Rai songs,' and it'd come, and I'd be looking at all her songs just to catch the expressions and just the way she moves from one move to another, the ease, the way she just lets herself be, but at the same time, it's just so perfect and so precise. And she's beautiful to look at," she further said.

Rekha's impact

Alia also heaped praise on Rekha's beauty and also called her an icon. She also mentioned that Rekha was the one Indian actress who set new beauty standards with her long black hair, gajra, red lips or the look she had in her eyes. The Jigra actress also revealed that every time she faced nervousness while attending an event, she would remember Rekha and how she carried herself.