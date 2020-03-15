Alia Bhatt has gone from strength to strength this year and in 2020 the actress now turns 27. The actress is known for her peppy personality and brilliant acting. Birthday girl Alia received numerous wishes from friends and fans alike.
Having an enviable body of work and a friendly personality makes Alia an industry favourite. As the actress turned 27 many in the film fraternity took to Instagram to wish her as she celebrated her birthday.
Bollywood wishes Alia on her birthday
Alia Bhatt who has donned many roles in her career today turns birthday girl. The actress who is now 27 ushered in her birthday with family and loved ones. Many of her closest friends, family and colleagues also showered her with love on her special day.
Her mother Soni Razdan posted heartwarming throwback pics:
Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama ♥️♥️♥️
Ananya Panday shared a wish that was all heart and also had a sincere request for the star and senior
Arjun Kapoor killed three stones with one stone in his Instagram story
Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Alia and him even adding a birthday cap to her image in a seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Vicky Kaushal shared a photo with his Raazi co-star hoping she keeps slaying
Katrina Kaif shared a pic full of LOLs as her friend worked out with her at the gym
Shahid Kapoor shared a sweet picture with his Shandaar co-star
Manish Malhotra appreciated Alia's beauty
Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a sweet message on hard-working Alia Bhatt
This is the stuff birthdays are made of.