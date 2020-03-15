Alia Bhatt has gone from strength to strength this year and in 2020 the actress now turns 27. The actress is known for her peppy personality and brilliant acting. Birthday girl Alia received numerous wishes from friends and fans alike.

Having an enviable body of work and a friendly personality makes Alia an industry favourite. As the actress turned 27 many in the film fraternity took to Instagram to wish her as she celebrated her birthday.

Bollywood wishes Alia on her birthday

Alia Bhatt who has donned many roles in her career today turns birthday girl. The actress who is now 27 ushered in her birthday with family and loved ones. Many of her closest friends, family and colleagues also showered her with love on her special day.

Her mother Soni Razdan posted heartwarming throwback pics:

Ananya Panday shared a wish that was all heart and also had a sincere request for the star and senior

Arjun Kapoor killed three stones with one stone in his Instagram story

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Alia and him even adding a birthday cap to her image in a seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo with his Raazi co-star hoping she keeps slaying

Katrina Kaif shared a pic full of LOLs as her friend worked out with her at the gym

Shahid Kapoor shared a sweet picture with his Shandaar co-star

Manish Malhotra appreciated Alia's beauty

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a sweet message on hard-working Alia Bhatt

This is the stuff birthdays are made of.