Alia Bhatt is winning rave reviews for her performance in Jigra. The film might have left social media divided but Alia's acting has won down everyone unanimously. Ever since the birth of Raha Kapoor, Alia often gets inundated with questions about whether she and Ranbir Kapoor would like to have another child. And, the diva has now confirmed that it might be more than just two babies for her.

Alia was speaking in IMDb's Icons Only segment where she spoke about the life she envisions ahead. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress quipped, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

Raha watching Ranbir - Alia's songs and films

Alia was also asked about a film of hers she would like Raha Kapoor to watch, the Jigra co-producer was quick to say, Student of the Year. "I think for me, maybe Student of the Year because honestly, it's the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it's full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that."

Ram Charan adopts elephant for Raha

When it came down to Ranbir's movie – Alia named 'Barfi' as it would really be a kid friendly movie. Alia has revealed that the first song that Raha watched of her parents was – Kesariya. She then watched Radha Teri Chunari and then also, Badtameez Dil. Both Alia and Ranbir are doting parents to Raha. Ram Charan, who shared the screen space with Bhatt in RRR, adopted an elephant in the wild a month after Raha was born in her name. He also sent the little Kapoor girl a wooden elephant toy which she now adores.