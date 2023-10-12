Ever since Ranbir Kapoor's latest song – Hua Main dropped online, netizens have been waiting to see Alia Bhatt's reaction to the same. In the song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal, Ranbir is seen lip locking with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Now, Alia has reacted to the song on her social media platform. And she actually seems to love the song.

Alia reacts

"Playing on loop," Raha's motherr wrote while sharing the link to the song. Animal will have Anil Kapoor play Ranbir Kapoor's father and Rashmika will be seen playing his timid wife. If reports are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly dropped his fees from Rs 70 crore to Rs 35 crore for the film. Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor were reportedly paid between Rs 2 to 4 crores for their part in the film.

New turn in Ranbir's career

Ranbir's beastly, macho avatar in the film has given many Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh vibe. All set to release in December, the film is expected to turn the Kapoor scion's career in a new light. Not only will the film be the most violent film in Ranbir's career but is also have him in a never seen before role.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is back on sets for Jigra. The actress is basking in the commercial success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia and Ranbir's baby girl will soon turn one year old. Despite their busy schedules, the couple manages to spend quality time with their little one. Not just that, they even run off to foreign shores every now and then to enjoy family time without any media glare.