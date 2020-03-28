The world is facing a deadly pandemic right now where every life is hanging on a loose string. In India, PM Narendra Modi has announced 21 days lockdown, i.e. till April 14, 2020. All the sectors have been affected due to this and so has Bollywood. Films are on halt and no new movies are being released. We all are facing health emergency and is it is advisable for everyone to stay calm and inside their houses. All the Bollywood celebrities are also on lockdown have been urging their fans to do the same. They have been sharing a glimpse of their personal lives on social media as a silver lining in the time of pandemic for their fans.

Many Bollywood couples have quarantined themselves together during this lockdown and have been giving out major relationship goals. One of the most loved couples of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has also been spending quality time together and Alia has been sharing adorable pictures of their pets. As fans can't get enough of these lovebirds, paparazzi make sure that they keep on sharing snaps of the duo together. Now, a video is surfacing the net in which Alia and Ranbir can be seen having a soothing walk with Ranbir's dog Lionel.

One of the Bollywood paparazzi has uploaded a sneakily-taken video of the couple as they stepped out of their house for a walk with one of Ranbir's dog. Alia had also shared pictures of Ranbir's dogs and her cats on her Instagram account on Saturday morning.

Rumours of their breakup were making the headlines earlier this month but Alia shared a picture putting all the rumours of a split to the back burner. The photo showed her looking at the sunset while standing her balcony. "Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all-time fav photographer RK," she captioned the image.