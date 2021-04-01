In what may come as a major jolt to many, Alia Bhatt has decided to quit Bollywood. The actress, who has given us some remarkable films over the years, has decided to never turn back to the industry. Family and friends tried reasoning with Alia, but the young actress seems to have made up her mind. In one of the saddest news for her fans, Alia would never be back on our film screens.

Alia Bhatt was called the emerging talent as she soon as made her debut. With films gaining both criticial acclaim and commercial success, Alia soon joined the A-league of actresses. While she remains one of the most sought after and commercially promising actress, her decision has taken many off-guard. We got in touch with Alia Bhatt to know what transpired for her to reach such an extreme decision. And once she shared it with us, we couldn't help but sympathise with her.

"Have you seen the kind of roles I have been getting? Why do I get this step-motherly treatment in the industry ever since my debut? Everyone I love onscreen either gets killed or I am made to leave them. See, what happened in Highway? Randeep had to die. Kalank? The same fate. Kapoor & Sons? The boy I first had a crush on turns out to be gay. Dear Zindagi? Even Shah Rukh sir rejected me. Raazi? Had to leave such a loving husband. Udta Punjab? That was the worst. Let's not even get there. And, I was not spared even when I went on Koffee with Karan. So what if I didn't know who the President was back then? I know now. Ask me I will tell you Ram Kapoor Govind. See!"

She further angrily said, "You tell me, why do I keep landing such bum deals. This is nuts. I am just tired of all this. And have decided to quit."

Well, listening to your reasoning, we can't help but agree.

April Fools' Day| Disclaimer

The article is a work of fiction and intended to be humorous and satirical on the occasion of April Fools' Day. Readers are advised to not confuse them with real incidents. Any action you take upon the information you find on this article is strictly at your own risk. International Business Times will not be liable for any losses and/or damages. The content must be perceived as intended - for humour only.