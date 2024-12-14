Bollywood divas have had an absolute blast in terms of fashion this past week. Most of them stuck to their comfort zone and had a major win while the others tried experimenting and did not quite pass that mark. It was shimmer and shine vs simplicity, a fashion game being played out for ages but it was interesting to see who won and who lost the game. Here's a fashionable look back at the week gone by-

Alia Bhatt

Florals in Winter? It's always a good option but trust in Alia Bhatt to take a trend and simply ace it and make it her own. For Raj Kapoor's centenary celebration event in Mumbai, the 'Jigra' actress was seen in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree. White can never go out of fashion and here is proof for the same. The white floral saree was paired with a matching blouse and overall the look was dainty and all things precious. She further accessorised the look with a sleek and simple choker by Sabyasachi Jewellery. Her soft glam and flowy hair added to the elegance of the look.

Sharvari Wagh

It almost looks like Sharvari is tired of being the fashion IT girl of Bollywood. The 'Munjya' actress always hits it out of the park with her looks but this time around she could not quite do justice to her casual "chill" look. Sharvari was seen wearing a Zimmerman ensemble which featured a matching chocolate-brown blazer and a pair of wide-legged trousers. The colour scheme was broken with a denim corset. She accessorised the look with a Bottega Veneta Baby Sardine Bag, a pair of Jimmy Choo footwear and chunky gold earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor has truly come into her being, at this point, she knows what works for her and often plays to her strengths. She has not yet made her debut but has already made a mark with her good sartorial sense. The soon-to-be debutante took social media by storm in a stunning parrot green, Victoria Beckham dress. From the fit to the flair, everything about the dress was exceptional. However, the backless feature of the dress is what took the entire look up the notch. She kept her hair and makeup extremely minimalistic and that worked with the look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Internet's favourite Stree recently graced the red carpet of the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival. For her appearance, she opted for a Falguni Shane Peacock couture piece from their "Rang Mahal" collection. Fashion critics on the internet pointed out that the dress was extremely over the top, styled by Namrata Deepak the outfit was all things shimmer and shine but definitely failed to create an impact. However, her hair and makeup were absolutely on point.

Priyanka Chopra

The OG fashionista strikes again and strikes back in absolute style. Priyanka's know-how of what to wear where is amazing, she knows what exactly works for her and is never afraid to play to her strengths. At the Red Sea Film Festival, Priyanka dished out two looks and both of them were absolutely on point. White is the flavour of the season and Priyanka looked ethereal in a cocoon top and skirt from Hector Maclean's collection. The soft nude glam was minimalistic and absolutely on point. She paired up the look with Rosalie Sandals from Louboutin and sported a pair of dainty earrings from Bvlgari. For her second look, she stole the show in an Oscar de la Renta grey origami rose bugle bead gown. Everything about the look was simply dreamy and perfect. The structure of the dress complimented her statuesque figure. She completed the look with another pair of lovely earrings from Bvlgari.

Sobhita Dhulipala

For her first public appearance after her wedding, Sobhita opted for a custom Torani kurta paired with churidhaar and Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta. Everything about the look was good but somehow failed to hit the mark. Her hair and makeup did not compliment her look in any possible way. For someone who mostly gets it right and makes good sartorial choices, this was extremely disappointing for her fans.

Khushi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor was certainly a revelation this wedding season. She is a bridesmaid who made sure to look amazing for her best friend's wedding. For one of the events, Khushi wore a gorgeous bejewelled Tarun Tahiliani saree with a contrasting waist belt. The look was a good mix of vintage and contemporary. Netizens were obsessed with the statement pieces of jewellery that she paired with her look and looked a class apart. Chand Begum Jewels the makers of her lovely choker set described the jewellery and wrote, "breathtaking antique Colombian emerald set, complete with a versatile bazuband-turned-choker and dazzling 19th-century emerald and enamel jhumkas." Her hair and makeup were on point and matched the vibe she was going for.