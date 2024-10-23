When the world was loathing in their mid-week blues, Alia Bhatt chose to take up social media by storm with her vacation pictures. The actress on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share snippets from her trip to Paris—but was it simply a vacation or a work vacation - fans are yet to find out. The 'Jigra' star captioned the series of snaps as "mirrors & memories."

Paris and fashion have always been synonymous with one another, but the fact that Alia would amp it up to a whole other extent in a denim dress was beyond anybody's imagination. She proved yet again that not only is she capable of choosing phenomenal roles but also knows how to put her best fashion foot forward in the chicest way possible.

Alia's strappy blue figure-hugging denim dress came with an asymmetrical neckline that went on to create a silhouette and elevate her statuesque figure. She paired a pair of simple golden hoops with the look.

A flared white shirt with lemon-beige trousers is the dream, and Alia looked her comfortable best wearing the much-loved combination. With her hair pulled back into a bun, she did seem to be having a lot of fun sitting on a log amidst the woods. The actress not only served a no-makeup look but proved that minimalism is the way forward by accessorising the look with her favourite golden hoops and a simple pair of white sneakers.

Alia's all-black look of course screamed fashion from a distance—from the black cardigan to the dramatically flared black pants to her black shades and bag; everything was sheer perfection.

Last but not least, both Alia and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, were seen setting some major fashion goals. While Alia went for a Grey blazer and grey sweatshirt look, Neetu sported a crisp white shirt that she paired with a black half-sleeve sweater. However, fans are definitely sad about not seeing Ranbir in the pictures.

Alia is definitely a fashion pro and was recently spotted turning heads at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in a beautiful lehenga that she had previously worn for her sangeet.