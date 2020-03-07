Alia Bhatt is making her debut in South Indian films with SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR. She is not doing a full-fledged character, rather an extended cameo in the film. Well, the good news is that she has now bagged an opportunity to do a female lead character in a Tollywood flick.

Surprisingly, Alia Bhatt is approached again for Junior NTR-starrer. If the latest reports are to be believed, she is offered the Telugu star's next movie with Trivikram Srinivas. The talks are on and nothing has been finalised.

Telugu media is also abuzz with the rumours of Pooja Hegde is simultaneously being approached by the makers. The movie has two heroines and she is considered for the other role.

The 29-year old is in demand now. After being part of successful movies like Maharshi, Housefull 4, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pooja Hegde is getting a lot of offers from film industries across the country. It has to be seen whether she agrees to act in the movie which will have another heroine.

It may be recalled that Pooja Hegde had earlier worked with Junior NTR in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

The upcoming is reportedly titled Ayinanu Poyiraavale Hasthinaku. Radha Krishna is said to be producing the upcoming flick. The film take off once Junior NTR wraps up his mega-budget movie RRR, which is scheduled for release in January 2021.

The movie was formally announced by Trivikram Srinivas, recently. "Much excited about this. Worth waiting. #NTR30. [sic]" He posted. He had earlier teamed up with Junior NTR in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.