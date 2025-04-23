Chandni Bhabhda, widely known on social media as 'Alia Vatt,' rose to fame for her humorous impersonations of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. She began mimicking Alia in 2022, and in a full-circle moment in 2025, she had the opportunity to collaborate with the star herself for an advertisement.

Alia and Aila: unexpected collab of 2025

The unexpected collaboration took fans by surprise, leaving them gushing over Alia's sporting spirit and celebrating Chandni's journey, from a viral content creator to working alongside the very celebrity she mimicked.

On Wednesday, Chandni shared a collaboration video featuring her and Alia Bhatt shooting an ad for L'Oréal Paris' latest product. The clip included a quirky "Get Ready With Me" segment, where the duo applied makeup together in a fun, lighthearted exchange.

The video opens with Chandni saying, "Hi guys, my name is Aila V. Welcome to a 'Get Ready With Me' for a day out with my girls. So, I don't like to go in with foundation—I prefer using a skin tint."

As Chandni introduces her favourite skin tint, Alia jumps in with a playful twist, saying, "This is a serum, but it's also a tint—like Alia and Aila?", prompting laughter from both.

Alia appreciated Chandni's imitation of her signature style, especially her unique lipstick application technique. In a witty nod to the online trolling she once faced over her "wipe it off" comment, Alia cheekily corrected herself with, "dab it off."

Toward the end of the video, Chandni repeats after Alia as she says, "Our makeup is done, and we are totally worth it and infallible. This can keep happening." The two burst into laughter, wrapping up the collaboration

Several influencers and fans congratulated Chandni.

Actor and content creator Dolly Singh commented, "Chandni, you are blushing (sic)."

Another user wrote, "YES YES YES YES YES!!!! This is everything!!! I'm so proud of youuu. What a win."

A third fan said, "Happy tears.."

A fourth added, "To be honest: that was quite cute and likeable!"

The next one commented, "Good of her to take it in the right spirit."

Yet another wrote, "Woww, I love this ad so much! Alia's energy is so funny here. Good for her to do this."

However, a section of netizens trolled Chandni for repeating the same content since 2022, arguing that her only identity revolves around mimicking Alia.

Slamming Chandani, a user wrote, "It is not mimicry. She simply copies Alia. Mimicry is a talent. Had she been really talented, we would have seen her do mimicry of other artists like Krishna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Raju Srivastav, and Sugandha Mishra. This girl's entire personality is Alia."

Despite the criticism, many fans affectionately refer to Chandni as 'more Alia than Alia herself.'

Work Front

Alia Bhatt to Star in YRF's Alpha in Spy Universe; Release Set for 25 December. She Also Has Love & War with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.