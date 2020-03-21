A few days ago, it was reported that Alia Bhatt had walked out SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. However, a source to the actor had informed International Business Times that she is very much in the project and she will commence shooting for her part in May, this year. And now if a certain report is to be believed, Alia might quit RRR owing to her dates.

"Alia was to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi through March and then join Rajamouli's unit in Hyderabad in April. But now, with all shootings cancelled, she has re-shuffled her dates. As she is the main cast of Bhansali's film and has a smaller role in Rajamouli's, she may end up not doing Rajamouli's film at all," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Alia has her hands full with the projects like Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra. Amid all the biggies she has in kitty, it was reported that Alia has no dates for RRR.

Rumours of the film getting delayed further due to coronavirus outbreak are doing rounds social media. But none of those rumours are true. Sources have even said that there is no change in the release date. "It won't be postponed beyond January 8. Also, we won't be backing out from the Sankranti race," added the source.

RRR is being made in Telugu and will be releasing in other reginal languages as well. Directed by Rajamouli, Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR will be seen playing the roles of Alluri Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The shooting, which has been kept on hold amid COVID -19, will go back on the floors from March 25. Made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr, RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters.