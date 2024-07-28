Ranbir Kapoor might have given social media another reason to call him a "red flag" with his latest interview. While earlier it was Alia who was trolled for constantly talking about Ranbir Kapoor in her interviews and putting him at a pedestal, it is the Animal actor's latest statement on wife Alia's "loud tone" that has left many fuming at him.

Alia changed her 'loud tone'

Ranbir Kapoor has said that Alia Bhatt used to talk in a very loud tone but she changed it after getting to know him to put him at ease.

"She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way," Ranbir told Nikhil Kamath on his podcast.

"She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet," he further added.

Ranbir gushes over Alia

Ranbir then went on to heap praise on the National award winner and mentioned that right from the moment he met her, he always felt there was something special about her. He added that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress makes him want to come home and he loves going back home with her. He also called her an over achiever and a great mother, wife, daughter, sister and artist.

"Alia was somebody I met over the years, and I knew this person was special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister. She really makes me smile. I love going home to her. I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her also," he further said.