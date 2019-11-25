Jr NTR and Ram Charan are coming together for the first time ever with RRR, and all credit goes to director Rajamouli. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in key roles.

While 70 percent of the film's shoot has already been completed, the remaining is expected to be over by March. The post-production and VFW work will be done after that and the film will release on July 30, 2020.

In this period drama, which is set in the backdrop of Independence, Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem and Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sitaramaraju. Bollywood heroine Alia has paired up with Ram Charan Tej and she will play Sita, the love interest of Ramaraju.

According to latest reports, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan Tej will shoot for a romantic song which is composed by MM Keeravani. The set for the song is currently being prepared while dance rehearsals and props are also being worked out. It has also been reported that Alia is only doing an extended cameo and having a song to do in such short screentime is definitely a big thing.

Talking about the length of the role, Alia said to a leading news agency, "After being launched by Karan Johar, I just wanted to work with two directors. While one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the other one is Rajamouli. So I don't care about the length of my role because working with him itself is a big thing."

SS Rajamouli's RRR, produced by DVV Danayya is being made with a big budget of Rs 400 crore. The film will be released in more than 10 languages.