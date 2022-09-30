Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on Friday, September 30, is all set to launch her own line of maternity wear after she felt 'overwhelmed' while shopping for her clothes during her pregnancy. The mom-to-be took to her Instagram handle to announce her new venture for moms-to-be to have a "bump-friendly" wardrobe.

Sharing a long note on social media, the 'Brahmastra' actress, who is expecting her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, shared how her own sense of style has changed after she got pregnant and what style challenges she faced as her body changed with each trimester.

'I was overwhelmed'

Alia started her note with a witty remark regarding her first clothing line for children. For the unversed, Alia introduced her own brand of sustainable children's clothing range 'Ed-a-Mamma' in 2020 and now has decided to start a brand of maternity wear.

She wrote, "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway."

The actress further wrote, "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

Adding a touch of her own personal style for making the clothes more bump-friendly, she said, "I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks.' What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!"

Check out the post below!

On the professional front

However, this is not new. In the last few months, Alia has proved that style has surely taken a back seat over comfort by wearing an array of relaxed dresses, baggy denims and breezy ethnic ensembles.

On the work front, while Alia Bhatt is still basking in the massive success of 'Brahmastra', she will feature next in 'Heart of Stone', helmed by Tom Harper. In addition, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has Dharma Productions' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the pipeline.