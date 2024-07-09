Neetu Kapoor is busy celebrating her birthday in the Swiss mountains with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and grandchild Samara Kapoor Sahni. Neetu rang in her 66th birthday in style amid the picturesque locations while back home, daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt wished her on social media. Alia took to social media to share a sweet birthday note for the veteran actress and Ranbir Kapoor's mother.

Alia, Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima shower love

"Happy birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all things fashion. Love you to the moon and back (yellow heart emojis)," Alia wrote while sharing a picture of Neetu Kapoor posing with Soni Razdan. Even at 66, Neetu Kapoor has maintained her weight and physique and how! And Kareena Kapoor couldn't stop herself from complimenting Neetu 'aunty' on that on her big day.

"Happy Birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu Aunty," Bebo wrote. Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture of Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Neetu Aunty." Riddhima Kapoor shared a sneak peek into Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations and wrote, "Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday my mommykins".

Neetu Kapoor doesn't want to live with kids

Neetu Kapoor had revealed that both Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor wanted to either shift with her or take her to their own home after Rishi Kapoor's demise. However, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress said no to both of them insisting that she likes her own privacy.

"I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don't stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn't go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life," Neetu had once said in an interview.