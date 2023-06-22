After the whole Adipurush row, the upcoming makers of Ramayana might have to give their projects a second thought. However, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana's Lakshman, Sunil Lahiri, is hopeful of Kangana Ranaut acing the role of Sita in her next. But when it comes to Alia Bhatt, the actor doesn't seem convinced and has some strong words to explain his point of view.

Lahri all praise for Kangana

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Sita in Sita: The Incarnation, directed by Alaukik Desai. Lahri told Liv Hindustan that he has complete faith in Kangana Ranaut's film and knows that she will not do anything like (Adipurush). He also said that Kangana will only get respect for her character as Sita. He emphasised that one should not tamper with culture.

Alia as Sita

There is a strong buzz that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be playing Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While Lahri feels Ranbir will be the perfect fit for Ram, he is not convinced about Alia Bhatt playing Sita.

Sunil went on to say that the kind of innocence and sensitivity one needs to play Sita, Alia doesn't have that. He told the same publication further that maybe a few years ago Alia Bhatt could have played the part but now her face looks mature and harsh and isn't suited for the divine role.