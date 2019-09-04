Alia Bhatt seems to have become the highest paid actress in South Indian movies and got bigger paycheck than the established South Indian actresses like Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty. The actress has been paid a bomb for her debut movie RRR, directed by Baahubali series creator SS Rajamouli.

Grapevine has it that Alia Bhatt has been paid Rs 9 crore to act in SS Rajamouli's RRR, the biggest ever amount paid for an actress for a South Indian film. It means she has earned much more than Nayanthara, who reportedly got around Rs 4-5 crore for her upcoming movies like Rajinikanth's Darbar and Vijay's Bigil.

The other established name like Anushka Shetty is rumoured to be getting about Rs 4 crore as remuneration for her upcoming movie. Also, Alia has got a better paycheck than Shraddha Kapoor, who received around Rs 6 crore for Prabhas' recently-released movie Saaho.

RRR is a pan-Indian movie which will be released in 10 Indian languages that include Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Since the reach of the movie is much higher than the Bollywood films, the makers of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer did not hesitate to meet her demands, say rumour mills.

Alia Bhatt is romancing Ram Charan in RRR. "For me, powerful women characters should be mentally strong and in this film, Alia plays one such role. Her character name is Sita and she plays a very crucial role in taking the story forward. I met her at an airport and casually narrated the story, she gladly came on board," SS Rajamouli has claimed in a press meet about bringing her on board.

The makers are yet to find a suitable face to play the love interest of Jr NTR after British actress Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of RRR, which will see the light of the day on 30 July 2020, citing personal issues.