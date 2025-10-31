Actor Alia Bhatt is an Instagram pro and often takes to her gram to share candid photos and videos from her day-to-day life. Her feed is filled with photoshoots, getaways, and sweet family moments.

Alia Bhatt is currently juggling between her shoot for Love and War while also prepping to shift to her new bungalow, Krishna Raj. Amid her busy schedule, Alia took to social media and shared a GRWM clip. In the video, she flaunted her bare skin as she did her makeup, effortlessly showing off her perfect hair flips time and again.

The clip also captured her flipping her wet hair with ease. The video opens with the text, "Count the hair flips," and wraps up humorously with, "Flip counter: 9+99 (off-screen)."

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted the candid clip and simply captioned it, "eyes, lips & hairflips."

Alia Bhatt's no-makeup look reminds fans of Ranbir Kapoor's wipe-it-off comment

While Alia looked stunning in the video, many netizens questioned her slightly darker skin tone. Some were smitten by her five-minute glam, while others poked fun at her for wiping off her makeup mid-routine.

One user commented, "Audio to cover Ranbir screaming, wipe it off' at the back.

Another joked, "She took 'wipe that off' too seriously; she's literally wiping everything off."

These remarks stem from her earlier interview, where Alia revealed that Ranbir often asked her to remove her lipstick and wipe it off to flaunt her natural lips.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations. The actor, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, family, and friends, celebrated what she called her last Diwali at Vastu, the house where she got married and where her daughter Raha was born.

Dressed in a beautiful traditional outfit in pastel shades of pink and green, Alia looked radiant as ever. She captioned the post, "Dilwaali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours."

Work Front



Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next project, Alpha, which also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller follows two fearless female agents who embark on high-stakes missions in a gripping world of espionage filled with danger, twists, and adrenaline-fueled action.

Apart from this, Alia is also preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is currently in production and slated for release in 2026.