Alia Bhatt is super excited about shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film will have the actress, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Alia has said that she is quite excited about working with Bhansali once again after Gangubai Kathiawadi. She added that her character has so many layers it would need a lot of attention to detail.

The Jigra actress further added that she is quite excited about watching Ranbir Kapoor team up with SLB once again after Sawariya. She added that even from an audience's point of view, the collaboration is exciting and something they would love to watch on the big screen. The third factor that has made Alia excited for the film is pairing up with her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir - Vicky's re-union

"I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, 'wow, what's that going to be like?" she told News18. "Vicky and I are coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations," Alia further added.

Alia on Jee Le Zaraa

Talking about her other anticipated project, Jee Le Zaraa, Alia said that it is in everyone's strongest intentions to make the film at any cost. Jee Le Zara featuring her, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has been delayed several times but Alia has said that it will come together. "We have a really strong team of collaborators coming together. The intention is to make it happen. Sometimes there is a time and place for everything, and you just have to wait for the right time to come together," she said in an interview.