Alia Bhatt, who has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty, seems to have bagged yet another biggie. The hot and happening actress is said to be ready to work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan again.

Rumours in the tinsel town say that Alia Bhatt has been approached for a female-centric project. The movie will be funded by the King Khan himself on the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

It is in the drafting stages and it is said to be a comic-drama flick. Alia Bhatt is interested to work on the Hindi movie, but she is expected to sign on the dotted lines only after hearing the complete script.

However, it is still not clear whether or not Shah Rukh Khan will act in the movie. The stars had earlier shared screen space in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

The production house is yet to finalise the director. The proposed project is expected to take off in 2021.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, which has Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the leads, will be out on digital platform on Friday, 28 August.

Her other projects are: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's action-fantasy movie Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's multilingual period-drama RRR.