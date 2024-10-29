It is that time of the year again when traditional ensembles take the front seat and steer us right through our fashion goals. With a few days left to Diwali, it is time to decide on celebrity looks that are worth taking cues from. In the last couple of months, our favourite B-town divas have served some impeccable saree looks and as fashion enthusiasts will already know, sarees for Diwali are always a major win.

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore this gorgeous 160-year-old woven Ashavali saree with a real zari border for one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities earlier this year. What made this look stand out in the crowd was that even though the saree was part of an archival project and was extremely traditionally designed, Alia gave it a contemporary touch by pairing it with a jazzy sequinned and hand-embroidered blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline.

Sobhita Dhulipala

If you do not want to push yourself too hard but still look effortlessly glamorous then Sobhita's ensemble choice from a recent Diwali party should be your go-to. The actress was seen wearing a custom Banarasi ikkat saree from the shelves of the ace designer Manish Malhotra. Paired with a simple blouse, Sobhita kept her makeup and hair extremely minimal and her choice of accessories too were subtle and elegant.

Mrunal Thakur

Diwali is the time to deck up in shades of gold and sport sequinned sarees paired with your most spectacular pieces of jewellery. Mrunal looked festive-ready in this customised saree from Torani. The saree paired with a heavy sequinned blouse looked great on her and the hair-do seemed to tie up the entire look perfectly well.

Ananya Panday

Talk about simple yet striking in a saree and this look of Ananya's will always come to your mind. The actress looked ethereal in the hand-embroidered 'Anar Bel' saree from Rahul Mishra's couture festive 2024 collection. This look is laid back and fun and exudes a rather chill vibe and is the dream look for any Gen-Z fashion enthusiast who wants to dress up for Diwali in a fantastic outfit but also wants to tone it down a little. The make-up, hair and bindi along with the gorgeous pair of earrings scream perfection.

Kriti Sanon

It is Barbie season always and pink will never go out of style. If you believe in the same, then Kriti's look is serving the right kind of inspiration. The actress was seen draped in one of Arpita Mehta's lovely creations. Kriti looks fabulous sporting this light-weight saree and to top that off looks extremely comfortable sporting it which is always a mandate while heading to a Diwali party. While the saree is very modern it is the mirror sequin and cutdana hand embroidery on the border that adds a vintage and festive feel to the saree.