Ali Fazal to share screen space with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Rule Breakers'

Indian actor Ali Fazal will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming film "Rule Breakers". He called the actress a powerhouse of talent and that her addition has lifted the film to greater heights.

"Rule Breakers", directed by two time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Known for his previous work in "Victoria & Abdul" and "Furious 7", Fazal's collaboration with Waller-Bridge is highly anticipated. The film is set for a release in March 2025.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Rule Breakers and to share the screen with such a talented actress as Phoebe Waller-Bridge," said Fazal.

"This project resonates with me deeply, and I believe it's crucial to tell stories that highlight the strength and resilience of individuals in challenging circumstances. I look forward to bringing this narrative to life and reaching audiences globally."

Ali feels thrilled to be able to support a film that "we think every parent should take their daughter to watch in the theatres."

"And the story being so inspiring, it was no surprise that Phoebe Waller also stepped in.. Of course she is a powerhouse of talent so her addition I am sure has lifted the film to greater heights. We play key roles at different stages in Roya Mehboob's life and journey along with the afghani robotics team for girls".

The project, produced by Angel Studios.

Ali and his actress-wife Richa Chadha recently shared that they have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal. It was in 2022, the couple got married in a ceremony in Lucknow. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July 2024.

It was in a joint statement, the couple made the announcement on the arrival of their baby girl.

The post read: "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07. 24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!"

(With inputs from IANS)