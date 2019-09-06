In today's time, everything is becoming digital. Social media has got advanced and many people have made their name in the digital world. Ali Farahi, popularly known as Sina Farahi is a digital expert and a social media influencer who has his educational background in engineering. His interest in social media saw him start his own Persian digital media agency which has seen substantial growth over the years.

On the internet today, we have access to a lot of content and on that basis, Ali creates the content on the latest trends. With a proper understanding of the content, he does not mind experimenting with novel ideas. "Today's era is growing at a rapid pace and digitalization is reaching new heights. As an influencer, I make sure to create the content which has a universal appeal and due to cut-throat competition I need to make sure that my content stands apart from all", said Ali.

The dynamic mind of Ali has created relatable content for many of his clients. Besides this, he has been the social media manager of Varzesh3 website in 2013. After that, he became Fast Click Agency's manager in 2015. Apart from this, the young influencer also co-founded a startup named Tag Star with Rambod Javan who is one of the prominent names in Iran.

In the year 2018, he unveiled the world's biggest cup in Iran. The same year he started Hashtag Media Company which has carried out many advertising campaigns in Iran. However, with having limited resources, Ali paved success gradually. With the ever-growing success, we wish him all the best and hope that he continues to entertain with his amazing content.

