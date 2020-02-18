You are not a 90's kid if you haven't watched Mr India. Well, you can expect to relive some of that nostalgia by 2022, as Mr India gets a 21st-century facelift. The popular Anil Kapoor-starrer, arguably one of India's first superhero films is now going to be recreated by Ali Abbas Zafar with movies like Bharat, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai to his name.

While the announcement has just made it to the public from the director himself, speculation on the film and its star cast have begun, can there be an actor who can step into the shoes of Mr India himself, Anil Kapoor? What about the iconic villain Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri? Let's not forget Seema played by Sridevi? The star cast of Mr India is more than enough to intimidate the best actors in the country.

Ali Abbas Zafar to present a reimagining of Mr India

The movie first directed by Shekhar Kapur has passed into the hands of Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, with high-octane action, but can he pull off Mr India? A sequel of the film has been on the charts for a while, and the audience can finally look forward to one.

Yesterday, the Bharat director announced on Twitter that he would be partnering with Zee studios on the film. That was not all, he mentioned that this was going to be an "epic" trilogy! The audience which was waiting for one, are now going to get a franchise. Amidst the joy, he acknowledged that this was going to be a mammoth task, especially since he was taking on a film that made a huge impact in its time. He gave the audience insight into how far the film has gotten, the script of the film is still being written and no actor has been brought on board as of yet.

However, he did say that once the first draft was ready, casting would begin. It's safe to say, we're hoping the script is ready pronto.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios did address the talk around this version of Mr India being a sequel or remake, he instead said that it would be a, "reimagining of the iconic classic." We can only hope it rekindles at least some of what the original managed to.

Ranveer and SRK to face-off as Mr India and Mogambo?

It's no secret that Ranveer has adored Anil Kapoor for the longest time. Recent reports have asserted that the Gully Boy actor is in early talks with the makers to play the leading role of Mr India., and loved the premise of the film.

The report also revealed that makers had approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist Mogambo. It would definitely make for a power-packed movie, with the two bringing their distinct styles to the screen. But, as of now, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm his role in the film.

Katrina Kaif is also believed to be playing Sri Devi's part. A report said the Bharat director would bring Kaif on board as she would be able to pull off the stunts, this would be their fourth collaboration if all goes well.

Indeed it would be a unique and high-energy film if these three do play the leading roles in Mr India. While it's still early to predict how this may turn out, there's no doubt that audiences are both excited and perhaps a little sceptical.