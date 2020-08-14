Ahead of her one-minute address at the virtual Democratic National Convention next week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reunited with her 2nd-grade teacher to get the much-needed motivation to make each of those 60 seconds count. When the outspoken progressive Democrat took to Twitter to eloquently acknowledge the limited time slot, Ocasio-Cortez did not expect her second-grade teacher's reply.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted an apt poem for the occasion by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, "I have only just a minute." While many debated the short time slot given to Ocasio-Cortez instead of a prime time slot, one person had complete faith in the New York lawmaker.

'You've got this'

Taking Ocasio-Cortez down a very long memory lane, her second-grade teacher replied to the tweet, assuring her that she's got it.

"You've got this," her teacher, whose Twitter handle name is @MJacobs, replied to Ocasio-Cortez. "Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade? It was prep for this moment. You've got this," she further added.

Those were some strong words of comfort and confidence, and they sure didn't miss Ocasio-Cortez's attention to the extent that the congresswoman remembered her second-grade teacher.

"Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?!" Ocasio-Cortez replied with a crying emoji. "Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment."

Then she went on to add: "Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child."

The emotional ride wasn't over.

'You're my superhero'

The emotional ride continued and Ms Jacobs assured Ocasio-Cortez that she's always been there to support her. It was a moment of pride for Ocasio-Cortez when her teacher called her "superhero."

"Yes, yes!!! It's me! I'm here. I've been here. (Trying to reach you for the past 2 years...)You are my superhero! I want to give you a hug when hugs are safe again. Always always here for you. xoxoxoxoxo"

What's better than making your teacher so proud that they look at you as their superhero. Ocasio-Cortez is clearly filled with confidence after reconciling with her teacher after more than two decades.