'Jawani Janeman' actress Alaya F shall be making her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The 22-year-old daughter of actress Pooja Bedi was already in news for her statement that read, 'in spite of the struggle star kids are privileged'. But this time she has raised eyebrows by giving a savage reply to the host when she was asked her views on the one thing she has that 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Ananya Panday doesn't have.

To which Alaya replied, 'A good answer on nepotism.' She then told the host, 'You're asking me to be mean! I don't like to be mean.'

Alaya is Pooja Bedi's daughter and Kabir Bedi's granddaughter, while Ananya Panday is Chunky Panday's daughter.

Some days back Ananya Panday was heavily trolled for her comment on nepotism. The actress with a bunch of newcomers made an appearance on film-critic Rajeev Masand's show 'The Roundtable' where she went onto say that she has not had it as easy as people think. She also said that her father neither appeared on Koffee With Karan, nor in films backed by Dharma Productions.

Alaya had earlier defended Ananya's remarks. In an interview given to Zoom, Alaya told, 'I don't think any of us don't understand the concept of privilege, struggle, and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It's just that sometimes, it's tricky in the way you put it out. It's so easy for one-two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued.'

'When I was first watching that Roundtable interview, I saw that whole part and it didn't even strike me as, 'Oh my God!' It sounded perfectly fine to me the first time and then when I went back and watched it again, I was like, 'Oh!' But I really don't think she intended for it to be taken in that way. I am sure she also has a very clear idea of it, as do the rest of them. That's when I learned it is very important not only to have clarity in your mind but to also be able to put that out there,' she added.

Alaya is busy promoting 'Jawani Janeman' that is slated to release on 7th February while Ananya is prepping up for Maqbool Khan's action-thriller titled Khaali Peeli. The film also features Ishaan Khatter in the lead role and will hit the theatres on June 12.