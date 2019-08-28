Unlike other Bollywood celebrities, Akshaye Khanna continues to lead a reclusive life away from all the media galore in his Alibaug bungalow. So when the talented actor was recently spotted in the city, it was surely a rare sight of him. But his unconventional looks has now left his fans worried about his health condition.

In the pictures, Akshaye was seen sporting a half-bald with a salt and pepper beard wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans along with black shades. Though he was all smiles to the camera and even greeted the shutterbugs with a thumbs up, his fans began wondering why did the actor was looking so weak during his recent spotting.

Akshaye definitely looked much leaner than before and even his cheeks looked squeezed. He was almost unrecognisable in the pictures and many of his fans even started sharing heartbroken emojis after looking at his weak physique.

"Looks old, malnourished and tired. Not expecting this, early," an online user commented while another user suggested that he should take care of himself and hire some fitness trainer to keep a check on his health.

Another fan reminisced how Akshaye had started his acting career with a bang and his film Border is his all time favourite and said, "Poor thing. I hope all is well with his health."

Take a look.

On the work front, Akshaye, who was last seen in Accidental Prime Minister wherein he played the role of a media adviser of the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjaya Baru, from 2004 to 2008, will be next seen in Section 375. He will be portraying the role of a defense lawyer who will defending a filmmaker, (played by Rahul Bhatt) who has been charged with rape. Richa Chadha will be seen playing the public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client.