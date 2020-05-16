Sachin Kumar died on Friday night, May 15 after suffering a major heart attack. The actor-turned photographer was a cousin of Akshay Kumar who he was reportedly close to. Sachin Kumar was known for his role in Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Sachin Kumar celebrated his birthday on May 13 and unfortunately passed away just 2 days later. The unexpected demise of the actor came as a shock to the television industry. Many of the actor's close friends and colleagues expressed their condolences over the demise.

Sachin Kumar dies of heart attack

On Friday evening, Sachin Kumar succumbed to a fatal heart attack, leaving the industry stunned. Rakesh Paul a friend of Sachin Kumar's confirmed the news to the media expressing his grief over the matter. Akshay Kumar and his mother were reported to have rushed to his house just an hour after the news arrived.

On May 15th, the actor-turned-photographer was reported to have gone to his room to sleep but didn't open the door the next day. Sachin Kumar was staying with his parents who were worried when he didn't come out. His parents unlocked the door with their spare key, but they had lost him by then. Paul revealed that it's not certain exactly when in the night the event took place.

Many of Sachin's friends and those who knew him shared their condolences and regret at his demise on social media and spoke about him as well. Chetan Hansraj who was a colleague of Kumar's on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki revealed to SpotboyE that he had found out via Facebook.

Apart from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Sachin had also appeared in Lajja as the negative lead. The actor eventually quit the profession to take up photography instead. All those who knew him, remember him as a good human being.