Last year was marked with back to back releases for the 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar who not only brought to life two inspirational stories of valour and dedication in 'Kesari' and 'Mission Mangal', respectively, but also entertained his audience with an impeccable comic timing and an indelible performance both in 'Housefull 4' and 'Good Newwz'.

Starting his winning streak right from March 2019, Akshay continued to woo his audience with four big releases in the year. While 'Kesari' and 'Mission Mangal' were films based on real incidents, the actor also went on to act in two comic scripts in the same year.

Not a single out of the four turned out a flop at the box office and the actor managed to snatch the king spot from all the new age actors including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan among others. With each of his film doing a business of over Rs 150 crore at the box office, would it wrong to proclaim the actor as the king of 2019?

1- Kesari

Based on the battle of Saragarhi and chronicling the fearlessness of 21 Sikhs who stood against a huge Afghan army, the film managed to rake in over Rs 150 crore in a month's run at the box office and also became the year's biggest opener then.

2- Mission Mangal

Akshay's second release for the year was 'Mission Mangal' depicting India's ambitious Mars mission on screen, the film became the actor's highest-earning Independence day release. In just a month of its run, it registered around Rs 200 crore at the box office registers.

3- Housefull 4

Farhad Samji's fourth film in the 'Housefull' franchise was a total eccentric drama based on reincarnation and it entered the Rs 200 crore club in less than a month of its run. The film was a blockbuster also starring Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge.

4- Good Newwz

What finally what good news for the actor was his 2019's last release also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Even after facing competition from films like 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', it has finally became the sixth highest Net grosser of the year after 'War', 'Kabir Singh'', 'Uri- The Surgical Strike', 'Housefull 4' and 'Bharat'. It also became Akshay's tird consecutive film to earn Rs 200 crore.

With these four subsequent outings, the 'Rustom' star has yet again became the actor with maximum releases in the past year. In 2015 too, he had four releases in a row (Baby, Gabbar is Back, Brothers and Singh in Bling). Would be wrong he is crowned as the king of the year?

Other actors who have had the maximum number of releases in a row include Rajesh Khanna (11 films in 1972), Shatrughan Sinha (13 releases in 1971), Amitabh Bachchan (9 releases in 1972, 11 in 2004) among others.