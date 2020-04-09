Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released during Sankranti has won many hearts. The film went on to be a hit at the box office and the best jukebox of the year till now. Now, there have been talks about the film being remade in Hindi. As per the sources, the remake rights have been sold for a whopping price to Ashwin Varde, who has remade Arjun Reddy in Hindi as Kabir Singh.

Well, talking about the remake, names of many Bollywood actors are doing rounds when it comes to who will be stepping into Allu Arjun's shoes for the film. The fact is that there is a huge competition.

Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in race

Initially, Ranbir Kapoor's name was heard. Even Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan's names did the rounds. But now, the latest buzz is that either Akshay Kumar or Shahid Kapoor, who are doing back to back remakes now, will be zeroed in on to play the lead actor in the film.

It is said that Allu Arvind had rejected an offer worth several crores for the rights of Hindi remake because he himself wanted to remake it in Hindi as well.

What's the official news?

Till now, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has not been made official. Akshay Kumar already has a lot on his plate. But it will definitely not be a surprise if he says 'yes' to this project, as well as the actor is super fast when it comes to finishing his project. Also, Shahid is working on Jersey, which is again a remake of a Telugu film with the same title. So to know who is going to do it, we have to wait till the makers announce the news.