Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most famous franchises of the horror-comedy genre that Bollywood has seen. The OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja. After the stupendous success of the first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022, which had Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as main leads, the film was a super hit and shattered all box-office records.

The makers announced the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri. The franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa's dream team has kept fans anticipating the third instalment of the film.

The Claim: Is Akshay Kumar part of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

However, recently rumours were rifr that Akshay will be shooting a cameo for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as soon as the news went viral, netizens rejoiced and were waiting for BTS stills from the sets. But is this news true?

Fact check: Fake news said confirmed Akshay Kumar

A report in HT City, claims that Akshay Kumar is not part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Speaking to the publication he refuted rumours of being part of the franchise and replied to them, "No, absolutely not. It's fake news."

However, the fans are waiting with bated breath for things to work out as they want to see Akshay Kumar in the famous horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Akshay Kumar's films

The extended weekend which coincided with Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan was by far the best weekend for Akshay Kumar. As his film Khel Khel Mein was released, apart from that he is also seen in the franchise of Stree 2.

Akshay made a special appearance in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer. Several reports claim that he will also be part of Dinesh Vijan's supernatural universe.

When is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releasing?

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released during Diwali. The makers wrapped up the shoot of the film on August 1. Kartik Aaryan shared a video and wrote, "Arey pagalo...'Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai See you This Diwali."