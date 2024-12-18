Allu Arjun is undoubtedly the man of the hour. The Telugu superstar is riding high on the success of his recently released film Pushpa 2. The pan-India star's performance is being praised by both critics and fans alike. Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office while winning the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Several fans and celebrities have been imitating Allu Arjun's famous lines and gestures from the movie. The latest celebrity to recreate his iconic fire pose is Akshay Kumar.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, Akshay delivered Allu Arjun's popular dialogue, "Wildfire hun," and recreated Allu Arjun's signature beard gesture. The audience present at the event appeared to be impressed by his reenactment.

How Did Akshay Kumar Get Injured?

Recently, several reports surfaced claiming that Akshay Kumar sustained an eye injury while performing high-octane stunts on the sets of Housefull 5 in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the accident occurred when an object unexpectedly flew into his eye during a stunt sequence. A specialist was immediately called to the set to examine the injury. Akshay's eye was bandaged, and he was advised to rest for a while.

At the press conference, when a reporter inquired about his injury, Akshay Kumar responded with a thumbs-up, reassuring everyone that he was doing well. Adding his trademark humour, he quipped, "I can see you," confirming that his vision was unaffected.

Akshay Kumar returned to the sets post-recovery to complete his prior work commitments.

Work Front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. His upcoming projects include Sky Force, Shankara, Jolly LLB 3, Kannappa, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

Additionally, Akshay is collaborating with director Priyadarshan for the film Bhoot Bangla, which is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026.

Housefull 5 is set to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025.