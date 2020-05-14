Just like us, Bollywood celebrities are also quarantined in their houses and spending most of the time scrolling up and down on social media. Fans are hooked to the social media page of their favourite celebrities to get regular updates.

From fitness challenge to T-shirt challenge, with plenty of times in their hands, Bollywood stars have taken part in many social media challenges currently trending online. Adding a little 'filmy tadka' to it, Twitter India has also started a new challenge, #90sLove.

Twitter India handle started an engagement challenge wherein the Bollywood actors need to mention their favourite movie of the '90s. They tweeted "First up, what's your favourite '90s movie? Respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation.

We love your love for the ‘90s, so we’re making it official. Use #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia to activate a special emoji and let’s go back in time. pic.twitter.com/0RpnzDeZdR — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 14, 2020

Agneepath to Andaaz Apna Apna, check out Bollywood stars favourite 90's movie

The 90's sweetheart of Bollywood, Kajol replied to the tweet by Twitter India and disclosed that Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' are her favourites from the 90s. She further tagged husband Ajay Devgan, Sister Tanisha Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar to share their the names of their favourite romantic movie.

After that, Ajay took the challenge forward in his tweet and wrote, "So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove" Ajay tagged his good friends Akshay and Junior Bachchan.

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Thanking Ajay, Akshay Kumar went on to disclose that his favourite movies from the 90s are Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. While Abhishek disclosed that his all-time favourite romantic movie is Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath.

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Abhishek replied and wrote, "Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the '90s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove"