Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Akshay has his fingers crossed as the actor has not seen any hits in the last 10-15 films he has done in the last few years. His last few films like – Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputli, Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj and others haven't been able to make a good run at the box office.

Akshay on 16 flops in a row

Amid all this, Akshay has said that he has seen his highs and lows. The actor broke his silence on his 16 flops and said that he has seen 16 back-t-back flops but he still gets out there and does his work. "Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Rustom or many other films that I have done... Sometimes there is success, sometimes it's not. It is not that I have not seen (this phase before). There was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops. But I stood there and kept on doing work," he said at an event.

"I'll still do that. This (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) is one film for which we all have done a lot of hard work. Now, we are going to see the results. Keeping our fingers crossed, we hope that this is going to bring good luck to all of us," Khiladi Kumar further said.

Salman praises BMCM trailer

Salman Khan recently took to social media and praised Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's trailer. He said that the trailer impressed him and he hopes the film becomes a big hit and breaks the record of Sultan and Tiger. He also said that as the film was releasing on Eid, he was hoping that the film would turn into a gift for the audience and vice versa.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi . Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein...(sic)."