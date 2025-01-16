Akshay Kumar is known to be his own person, he has always claimed that he tries to be himself in every plausible situation and is extremely unabashed about the same. Netizens love the fact that there is no pretence about anything that he does rather he is too real and is often considered "different" from other B-town celebrities.

Recently, a video of Akshay surfaced on the Internet, which later went viral. The video looked like it was taken at a shooting location, but nothing has been confirmed yet as to what the actor was shooting for, whether he was shooting for a film or an advertisement shoot.

In the video, Akshay was seen sunbathing and chilling on top of his makeup van. It was indeed an unusual sight to see a superstar sit on a plastic chair on top of their van and chill. Akshay was wearing an all-black ensemble and seemed extremely comfortable in his athleisure wear, which he paired with white sneakers. The actor in the video was sipping some beverage from a white coffee mug.

After the video went viral on Reddit, netizens could not contain themselves from being funny and sarcastic about it. While some complimented Akshay for his realness, the others made fun of him for pulling off such a stunt.

A comment on the post read, "Zoom in karne se pehle hi mujhe laga ki Akshay Kumar hi hoga ! (Even before the video zoomed in, I knew it was Akshay)", another wrote, "Akki-man, Akki-man, does whatever a spider can." A Reddit user wrote, "Looking down on peasants."

However, there were many who appreciated Akshay for being himself despite being an A-lister in the film industry. An Internet user said, "Bhai that's what he does. Roams around with his bicycle. Keeps riding it all the time. Aadmi waise mazedaar hah" while another wrote, "I'd do the same if get chance lol, no matter how silly it seems. he's definitely enjoying it."

In terms of work, it has been confirmed that Akshay will soon be a part of the superhit 'Stree' universe directed by Amar Kaushik. His first release of 2025, however, will be 'Skyforce,' which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur.