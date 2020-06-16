Film shoots were put on hold when the lockdown was declared. Now, films are looking to get back on track and begin shooting films that have been sitting on shelves for months now. With Government relaxing lockdown restrictions, now it looks like Bollywood shoots will begin soon.

Akshay Kumar's movie Bell Bottom will also begin filming soon, it seems. A lot has been speculated about when filming will start, reports now have emerged that the filming will begin in Scotland which will be the location for the entire film.

Akshay Kumar to begin shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland

During the lockdown a lot of films were put on hold, many film had to move release dates scheduled for in the upcoming months to the latter half of the year and beyond. Some films were forced to take the digital release as an option to prevent keeping the film in the pipeline too long. Many hard decisions have had to be taken in Bollywood following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

After much debate, discussion and insistence, the Government has given its nod to restarting film shoots as part of the Unlock mission. Bollywood is looking to get back on its feet in the process. In 2019, Akshay Kumar had announced his upcoming film Bell Bottom based on true events. Reports have now emerged suggesting that Akshay Kumar is looking to get to work on Bell Bottom soon.

The report in Bollywood Hungama also suggests that the entire film will be shot in Scotland. A source told the media agency that the shooting overseas, given the current situation, the filmmakers can look for assistance and rebates in filming. The source revealed that this producer Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar are looking to start shooting by next month.

The thriller set in the 80s, will be shot following the strict guidelines set, said the source and that despite getting permission to film, there will be much emphasis on safety of the cast and crew. Not much is known about the story or how the film will pan out. The film is set for a release on January 22, 2021.