India is blessed with lots of young talent. After the growth of the internet, we see lots of popular apps, social media sites and all. People are coming in huge numbers with their unique talents. Because of social media, we are able to see the hidden skills of our country, which we were not able to see till now.

Recently we spot and fabulous young talent from Pune. He is an enthusiastic, trendy name in Marathi film industry - Akshay Girme.

Akshay Girme is known for his work in Marathi film industry. He is one of the famous names because he has managed many top names in Marathi film industry. Being a celebrity manager in Marathi film industry has helped him a lot. He has learned many things in the past few years how the music industry and film industry work. Akshay has gone to every corner of India with top names of Marathi and even B-town people.

As he is going to various places in India, he is able to meet many talented artists, singers in his journey. According to Akshay, he wants to promote young and talented singers with his contacts. Akshay Girme is having close relations to top music companies and labels like Artist Mine Music in Rajasthan who promote young talented singers all over India.

Akshay is planning to collaborate with them and wants to promote young singers who are looking for a platform. Akshay will create a particular platform for the people he knows, as he has come across with many talents in recent time. Akshay is going to promote them with Artist Mine Music.

Akshay Girme feels its time to come in the front line. He has been part of the Marathi film industry for a long time in the backstage. Now its time to go forward and do something special for the people and for him too.

He has planned everything about this work, Akshay will meet all the young singers who are looking for a stage to showcase their talent. It is a great initiative which will help many young talents to come out from their comfort zone and show what their capability.

Akshay feels we are going to be the world's top music industry in coming years. He has seen so many talents who are better than international stars and his duty is to bring them to the front line with his effort. Akshay is sure that he will make this happen by promoting young talented singers of India.

